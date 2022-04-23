Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.85.
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
About Integra Resources (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
