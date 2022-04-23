Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 35667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.66.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

