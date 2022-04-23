Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 529 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

