Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

