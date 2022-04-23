Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Etsy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

Etsy stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

