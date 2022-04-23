Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $727,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,228 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

