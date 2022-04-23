Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $455,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

ASML opened at $607.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.79. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

