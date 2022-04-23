Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.93 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

