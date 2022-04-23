Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New $274,000 Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Nestlé by 30.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $117.99 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

