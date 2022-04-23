Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

