Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,529 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.01 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

