Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.87

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 28520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.