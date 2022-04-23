Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 2,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,019,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

