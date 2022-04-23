Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.95 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

