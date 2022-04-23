Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 173.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.