InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

InVivo Therapeutics shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

