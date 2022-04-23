IoTeX Price Tops $0.0731 (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $697.13 million and $34.40 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

