IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will report $333.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.70 million and the highest is $335.28 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $345.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 790,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,913. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $145.80.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.