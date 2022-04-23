iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

TSE CVD opened at C$17.66 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.56 and a 1 year high of C$19.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.28.

Get iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF alerts:

