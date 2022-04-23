iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

