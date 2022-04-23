iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

