iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMV. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 32,686 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

