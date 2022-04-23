iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 451,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,295,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

