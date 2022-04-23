iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 540,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 512,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

