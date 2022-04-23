iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is M&T Bank Corp’s 6th Largest Position

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.68% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $542,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. 735,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,618. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $227.48 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

