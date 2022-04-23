iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $87,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

