iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,166,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 1,954,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

