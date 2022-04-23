iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $121.42. 4,678,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.43 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

