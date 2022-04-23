ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report $700.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the lowest is $693.00 million. ITT reported sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

ITT stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 675,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ITT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ITT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 503,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

