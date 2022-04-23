IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $166,300.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96.

On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.57 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

