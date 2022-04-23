J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.35. 738,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

