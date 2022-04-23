J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

JBHT opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

