Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

