Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.93 ($38.63).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €25.68 ($27.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.66 and its 200-day moving average is €31.96. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($23.25) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($40.65).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

