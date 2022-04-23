Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55. The company has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

