JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.30) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price target on Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of VIV opened at €11.50 ($12.36) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a one year high of €24.87 ($26.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.47.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

