JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.50.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

