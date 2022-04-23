JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 500

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.79.

Shares of BP opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

