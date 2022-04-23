JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

