JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14,026.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 3,103,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.