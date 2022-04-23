JTC (LON:JTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.80) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 813.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45).

In related news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

