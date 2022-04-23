Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Kadena (KDA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Kadena has a market cap of $852.47 million and $29.25 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00012559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.01 or 0.07411234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,556.53 or 0.99816891 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

