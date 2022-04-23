Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 161500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
