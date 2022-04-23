Kane Michael T. O Sells 6,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 554,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

