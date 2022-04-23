Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $106,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

