Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,111,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,120. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

