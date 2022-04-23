Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $35,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

