Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
