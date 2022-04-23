KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,398 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $112,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

