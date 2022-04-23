Kistos (LON:KIST) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target on the stock.

LON KIST opened at GBX 431 ($5.61) on Tuesday. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.92).

In other news, insider Andrew Austin acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £490,500 ($638,173.30).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

